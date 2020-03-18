MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Workers started installing fences around a former Radisson Hotel building in Marietta Wednesday morning as federal officials began to turn it into a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.
Cobb County and Marietta city officials tell CBS46 the hotel, located on Parkway Place in Marietta, initially will be used for people currently housed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base – many who came from the coronavirus-tainted cruise ship Grand Princess.
Eventually, the former Radisson Hotel will be used to house people who’ve tested positive for the virus but do not currently need medical attention, officials said.
The U.S. Marshals Service is handling security for the operation.
“It’s just making everybody nervous here, honestly,” said Waleed Jaraysi who owns a shopping center right next to the hotel.
He’s concerned for the well-being of the patients who will be brought here, but he’s also concerned about his tenants who are nervous knowing the coronavirus will be so close.
“So far, I received over 20 calls from different businesses,” said Jaraysi. “It’s going to hurt us tremendously. I mean, people are already getting nervous.”
The building has more than 200 rooms. Marietta officials said government officials hope to have the building ready for the operation by Thursday.
