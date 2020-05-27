CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—Thursday may be the last chance for South Fulton residents to receive food from a city initiative that kicked off earlier this month.
The city and other organizations will be on-hand to provide food to residents at the Welcome All Park located at 4255 Will Lee Road, South Fulton.
The event is slated to kick off at 11 a.m.
