LITTLE FIVE POINTS, Ga. (CBS46) — If you're looking for ways to kick off the month of October, consider the haunting Little Five Points Ghost Tour.
From Oct. 1 through Nov. 7, the Center for Arts and Community will take you on a 90-minute walking tour to eight of Little Five Points' most haunted homes and businesses.
The event runs at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays as well as mot Thursdays. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here or on Eventbrite.
All proceeds will benefit the Little Five Points neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.