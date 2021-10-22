ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Looking good and feeling good are both very important, but sometimes early signs of aging can have some not at their best.
CBS46 spoke to a local expert to find out what you can do early to keep you looking as young as you feel.
Anna Skillman is a mom of four, a recent newlywed and the owner of Jackson Fine Art, a gallery in Buckhead. She says the key to aging with style is to start taking care of yourself early on.
"I think its hard to remember to take care of yourself," Skillman said.
So she likes to visit Linda Mciver, owner and nurse practitioner at 2umedical, a clinic in Atlanta that specializes in aesthetic, beauty and medical care.
Mciver says the key lies in boosting the immune system and supporting detoxification, working on the inside and out.
Watch her demonstrate how she helps Anna to look and feel her best.
