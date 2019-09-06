ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vehicle accident shut down multiple lanes on the northbound I-75/85 near 10th street on Friday night.
Atlanta Police said there were multiple separate accidents in the area, one of them resulted in a victim's feet possibly needing to be amputated. Other victims complained of minor injuries. The accident occurred at 10:01 p.m.
Less than an hour earlier at 9:15 southwest Atlanta, two cars were involved in a collision when one of the vehicles then struck a MARTA bus in the intersection of Delowe Drive SW and Campbellton Road SW.
Two passengers in vehicle one sustained non-life threatening injuries. There were 12 passengers on the MARTA bus who complained of neck and back pain.
All of the victims involved in accidents were taken to area hospitals, or treated at the scene.
The investigations into each incident are ongoing.
