Felon arrested on drug, gun charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A convicted felon finds himself back behind bars after Atlanta police officers catch him with drugs in Pittman Park.
Officers spotted a suspect gray Dodge Charger traveling southbound on McDaniel Street SW in Atlanta July 14. The car was connected to a call about shots fired on Campbellton Road on July 11. The car was a couple blocks over on Garibaldi Street SW. A strong odor of marijuana drifted from the car, according to police.
During a search of the car, around 1.2 pounds of marijuana, 6.5 grams of cocaine, manufactured THC oil, scales and a handgun with an extended clip were discovered by police.
Michael Hanson, 41, was arrested. He was charged with possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of manufactured THC oil, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hanson was taken to the Fulton County jail. Additional charges are pending since the APD Gun Assault Unit continues to investigate the July 11 shots fired incident.
