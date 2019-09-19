COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- According to the Cobb County District Attorney, a felon is returning to prison after being sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting his ex-girlfriend at the Starbucks at 2495 Cumberland Parkway back in July of 2017.
Marcus Antonio Beard plead guilty on Monday to aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Beard shot his former girlfriend in the chest, then fled the Starbucks in a vehicle.
“This was an egregiously evil act,” said Senior ADA Richele Anderson, who prosecuted the case. “This defendant went there that day with the intention of murdering her. It’s a miracle that she survived.”
Beard was previously convicted of aggravated stalking charges in Fulton County.
