WASHINGTON (CBS46) After President Trump issued an emergency declaration for the state of Georgia, FEMA officials have announced that federal emergency aid will be available to the state as Hurricane Dorian closes in on the Atlantic Coast.
The disaster aid would supplement state, tribal and local response efforts. The president's actions authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts.
FEMA is now authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.
The federal funding covers Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne counties.
Hurricane Dorian made landfall on Great Abaco and Grand Bahama Islands Sunday and will continue to pound the islands through Monday.
The hurricane is the strongest storm in modern records to hit the northwestern Bahamas and the catastrophic storm is expected to remain a Category 5 hurricane as it barrels toward the Florida coast.
However, the most damaging parts of the storm are expected to largely miss the United States mainland.
The hurricane is expected to move along the Atlantic Coast passing by Savannah, Georgia sometime overnight Tuesday.
Related content:
Several airlines issue travel waivers as Hurricane Dorian nears
Gov. Kemp issues mandatory evacuation for 6 coastal Georgia counties
Dorian slows to Category 4, hammers Bahamas as it moves toward Florida coast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.