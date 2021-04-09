FEMA is in the process of launching a program that will reimburse funeral expenses for people who died from COVID-19 after January 2020.
The program will launch on Monday, April 12. There are several rules applicants must meet in order to qualify.
First, according to an official, the death certificate must indicate the death was caused by, “may have been caused by” or “was likely a result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.
Additionally, assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral.
In addition, FEMA will generally provide COVID-19 funeral assistance to one applicant per deceased individual. If more than one person helped with funeral expenses, they must register with FEMA under the same application as the applicant and co-applicant.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:
The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
To apply and for more information, please click here.
