The White House announced FEMA will be opening a mass vaccination site in Atlanta that will be open seven days a week.
The new site will be housed at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A White House spokesperson said the site will be capable of administering approximately 6,000 vaccine shots per day. In addition, the site will operate seven days a week for an eight-week period.
“The White House is deploying federal teams immediately to work hand-in-hand with the state and local jurisdictions, and the site is expected to be up and running in the next two weeks. Representatives from Fulton County, GEMA, GA DPH, FEMA and other supporting partners will be meeting Friday to develop the plans for site setup and operations,” according to a statement from a White House spokesperson.
White House officials said Mercedes-Benz Stadium was chosen as the location because of the site’s access to and from public transportation, including the MARTA rail line, numerous bus routes, as well as it’s central location to DeKalb and Clayton Counties.
In addition, the spokesperson noted the stadium’s massive size, parking capacity, and its infrastructure designs all factored into the decision.
“The goal of establishing these joint federal pilot centers is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind”, according to a White House statement.
Under Governor Brian Kemp’s orders, the state is currently vaccinating Heath Care workers, Long-term Care Staff, and Residents, along with Adults who are 65 or older (Phase 1A+). However, the governor announced effective March 8th, Pre-K through 12 teachers/staff will be eligible for vaccinations.
