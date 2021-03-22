The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) may provide an additional benefit for families who lost a loved one due to COVID-19.
According to State Representative Demetrius Douglas (D-Stockbridge), FEMA will provide financial resources for families who incurred funeral expenses for a loved one who has died as a result of COVID-19 last year. The agency plans to launch this program in April 2021.
“Families in Clayton and Henry counties are already facing incredible loss during the pandemic, and they should not have to deal with the financial burden of laying their loved ones to rest,” said Rep. Douglas. “This program could really give these families one less thing to worry about while they live with the overwhelming grief of losing someone to this terrible disease.”
According to Rep. Douglas, the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 provided FEMA with $2 billion to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred between January 20 and December 31, 2020.
FEMA’s website noted the agency is currently working with stakeholder groups to enlist their help with outreach to families and communities.
FEMA is also working to establish a toll-free phone number for families seeking to apply for assistance.
In the meantime, Rep. Douglas encourages people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to keep and gather documentation.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:
◾The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
◾The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
◾The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
◾There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
For more information the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.