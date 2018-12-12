DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Stone Mountain.
According to police, the female body was found in the 900 block of Lake Drive Court in Dekalb County.
CBS46 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more details as they come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.