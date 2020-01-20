DeKalb County, Ga. (CBS46)—DeKalb police are searching for the person who shot a woman inside of a DeKalb County home.
The shooting happened just before 4 a.m., Monday, at a home Knollview Drive.
Police said the female was shot in the back and rushed to an area hospital.
Police have not released the female’s condition or any suspect details.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
