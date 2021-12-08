ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are looking for a holiday pop-up bar, check out this list of pop-ups in the metro Atlanta area:
- Where: 1036 White St. NW
- What: The Mingle and Jingle holiday bar is back featuring a life-sized hugging bear, miles of garland, holiday-themed cocktails, and a bow wall with a giant wreath for photo opps.
The Blind Elf at the Blind Pig
- Where: 128 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta
- What: The Blind Elf pop-up features over-the-top decorations, twinkling lights, and holiday-themed beverages and bites.
The Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar
- Where: Multiple locations
- What: The third annual holiday pop-up features swanky, vintage holiday decorations and holiday-themed cocktails like Chartreuse Hot Chocolate and Frozen Egg Nog.
Christmas Vacation at Foxtrot Liquor Bar
- Where: 45 13th St. NE, Atlanta
- What: The National Lampoon-themed holiday pop-up bar features milk punch and cocktails, including a beer and shot combo titled named Where's the Tylenol?
Angel Bar at From the Earth Brewing Company
- Where: 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
- What: The brewery's Angel Bar is back for the third year and featuring National Lampoon-style decor, holiday cocktails and bites.
The Grinch's Holiday Oasis at Tiki Tango
- Where: 57 13th St. NE
- What: Tiki Tango will be disguised as Who-ville during the holiday season. There are festive cocktails and over-the-top decorations throughout the bar.
Happy Who-lidays at Mercantile Social
- Where: 200 N. Main St., Alpharetta
- What: Mercantile Social has transformed into a Who-ville themed bar and have decorations, special cocktails and more.
Holiday Social Bar at Ponce City Market
- Where: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: The Holiday Social Bar just inside the tower lobby is decorated for the season to resemble the North Pole. There are festive drinks like the Sleigh Fuel, made with bourbon, cinnamon, eggnog and coffee. The igloos are also back at 9 Mile Station. Tickets required for the roof.
- Where: 931 Monroe Drive NE C-106
- What: The Miracle Bar is back at TapaTapa with incredible decorations, handcrafted cocktails and more. Reservations recommended.
Mountain Lodge Pop-up at Hampton + Hudson
- Where: 299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: The Mountain Lodge pop-up features lodge decor and holiday cocktails with names like Tom & Jerry's, Tequila Egg Nog, Hot Buttered Cider with duck fat caramel, Rumplemintz and Fernet Menta Shotskis.
North Pole Bar at Colony Square
- Where: 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
- What: The holiday pop-up bar features an igloo bar and festive cocktails.
- Where: 1104 Crescent Ave., Atlanta
- What: Publico has been transformed into a winter wonderland with lights, hanging presents and more. Themed cocktails with names like Drink Your Ovaltine, Naughty & Nice, Dirty Santa, and Jingleball's Nog and food items, including Ho Ho Ho's, Gingerbread People and Buddy the Elf's Famous Breakfast Spaghetti.
- Where: 674 Myrtle St. NE
- What: Sippin' Santa is the tiki version of the Miracle Bar. Tiki-inspired drinks, music and festive decorations.
Mele Kalikimaka at SOS Tiki Bar
- Where: 340 Church St., Decatur
- What: Mele Kalikimaka at SOS Tiki Bar features a variety of seasonal tiki drinks, including Slay Ride and Spiked Egg Nog.
Winter Wonderland at Select Restaurant + Bar
- Where: 6405 Blue Stone Road, Suite 200
- What: The Sandy Springs restaurant is featuring a special holiday cocktail menu and has turned the restaurant into a winter wonderland.
- Where: 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta
- What: The bar inside the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel has been transformed into a winter wonderland modeled after a snowy getaway with ski lodge-inspired igloo domes and holiday decor. Food includes grilled cheese with truffled fromage forte on brioche and a burger with charonnise. They are also offering "winter warmers," craft cocktails, Belgium beer and mulled cider.
