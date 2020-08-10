ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was fatally shot and another injured at a home in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The shootings were reported around 12:30 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Norris Place.
Police confirm with CBS46 that the man was fatally shot but do not have any information on suspects or a motive for the shooting at this time. The victim's identity has not been released.
The other victim was taken to Grady Hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
If you have any information, you're urged to call Atlanta Police at 404-614-6544.
