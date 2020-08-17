Shooting in SE ATL
ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what led up to the fatal shooting of a man on Atlanta's southeast side late Sunday night.

According to APD, the unidentified 40 year-old man was found outside a home on the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue just before midnight. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and few details are known at this point. They're in the process of obtaining surveillance footage and say more information will be released Monday morning.

