ATLANTA (CBS46) Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. on the 1100 block of Metropolitan Parkway. Atlanta Police confirm a man was fatally stabbed but no other information has been released at this time.
Atlanta homicide is investigating.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.