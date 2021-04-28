Gas stations could soon be running on empty, and it is because of a nationwide truck driver shortage. Right now, Experts say up to 25% of tanker trucks are parked heading into summer compared to the same time in 2019 which saw only about 10% of truck sitting idle.
Exavien Franklin is on his way to becoming a professional truck driver and will be the 5th one in his family.
"And they love it," said Franklin. "They said it's for a better life and they can do way more stuff now."
He is finishing his classes at Roadmaster Drivers School. The president of the school, Brad Ball, says he gets calls every day from companies looking for drivers to help move their goods.
"A lot of drivers were retiring early during COVID that were planning to retire in the next few years so suddenly the supply shrunk, the demand grew and here we are with a problem," said Ball.
Many driving schools also shut down during state closures or reduced class sizes for safety precautions. Experts say gasoline usage also declined but now demand is back and so is the need for more drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.