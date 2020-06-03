ATLANTA (CBS46) – As protests in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody, ramped up in Atlanta on Friday, demonstrators from other states flocked to the city considered by many to be the mecca of the civil rights movement.
The protests began peacefully on Friday and quickly disintegrated to violent rioting that dragged on over the weekend. Hundreds were taken into custody, including protesters from out-of-state, but data shows they were not the majority of those arrested.
The reports released by the Atlanta Police Department show that a total of 54 people from out-of-state were arrested from Friday to Monday night, accounting for fewer than 13% of the total arrests.
According to Atlanta police, 10 out-of-towners were arrested on Friday, specifically from: Pennsylvania, Florida, Alabama, New Jersey, New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois and Texas. On Saturday, a total of 31 people were arrested from states including: North Carolina, Missouri, Maryland, Michigan, Kansas and others. On Sunday, APD arrested just five out-of-towners and on Monday, a total of eight from out-of-state were arrested.
Looking at the total arrests which include both locals and out-of-towners, 80 protesters were arrested Friday, 180 on Saturday, another 67 arrests were made Sunday, and 97 more were made on Monday night – bringing the total of arrests made Friday through Monday to 426.
Well over half of those arrested were African American – 271 total, or 64% of all arrests. Caucasians made up 30% of all arrests with a total of 128.
