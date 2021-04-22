NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The fiancé of a woman missing for nearly two months has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an incident that occurred before Tiffany Foster was reported missing.
Reginald Roberston was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident and is being held without bond.
WATCH: Reginald Robertson speaks during a Mar. 23 press conference about the disappearance of Tiffany Foster.
The 35-year-old mother of three was reported missing on March 1 and was last seen at Creekside at White Oak Apartments off Lakeside Way in Newnan. Authorities believe her disappearance is suspicious after they found her 2020 gray Nissan Altima in Fulton County with her personal belongings inside.
"This has devastated our family, as you can imagine no child should have to worry about where their mother is," Foster's sister, Kimberly Brian, said during the press conference last month.
Timeline of events:
- Mar. 1: Foster left her apartment at Creekside at White Oak to go shopping. She sent a text message to her mother.
- Mar. 2: Failed to report to a college class. Reported missing to the agency.
- Mar. 5: Failed to show up for her shift at work.
- Mar. 8: Foster's vehicle is located in College Park with her purse, debit card and the keys to her residence inside.
- Mar. 11: Did not board a flight for a previously planned trip to Texas.
Foster, who has had no contact with family or friends since Mar. 1, is the mother of two sons, ages 17 and 10, and a daughter who is 15 years old.
"It’s heartbreaking to have to look my nieces and nephews in the face and I don’t know what to tell them," Kimberly Brian said.
Anyone with information on Foster's whereabouts should contact Inv. Kilgore (770) 253-1502.
