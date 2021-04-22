NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The fiancé of a woman missing for nearly two months has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from an incident that occurred before Tiffany Foster was reported missing.
Reginald Roberston was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident and is being held without bond.
The 35-year-old mother of three was reported missing on March 1 and was last seen at Lakeside Apartments in Newnan. Authorities believe her disappearance is suspicious after they found her vehicle in Fulton County with her belongings inside.
"This has devastated our family, as you can imagine no child should have to worry about where their mother is," Foster's sister, Kimberly Brian, said during the press conference last month.
Anyone with knowledge of Foster's whereabouts should contact Inv. Kilgore (770) 253-1502.
