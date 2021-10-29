ATLANTA (CBS46) — It has been raining off and on today in the Atlanta area and that includes at Truist Park where game 3 of the World Series is being played tonight.
The field has been covered by a tarp most of the day. CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil spoke to Atlanta Braves Senior Field Director Ed Mangan who said the field is in good shape.
They temporarily took the tarp off around 4 p.m. to check the field but are putting it back on.
There she is!!! The field is revealed for tonight’s Game 3 ⚾️ #WorldSeries #Braves #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/If2sEOZPve— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 29, 2021
Tarp is back on but rain isn’t stopping Freddie Freeman and Ron Washington from putting in work ⚾️ #BattleATL #WorldSeries #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/pjgh7B6JkQ— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) October 29, 2021
