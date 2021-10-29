  • Joyce Lupiani

It's been raining off and on today in the Atlanta area. Here is the latest weather info and an interview with Atlanta Braves Field Director Ed Mangan.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — It has been raining off and on today in the Atlanta area and that includes at Truist Park where game 3 of the World Series is being played tonight.

The field has been covered by a tarp most of the day. CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil spoke to Atlanta Braves Senior Field Director Ed Mangan who said the field is in good shape.

They temporarily took the tarp off around 4 p.m. to check the field but are putting it back on.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.