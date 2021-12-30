CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Homeowners in north Canton describe a harrowing night as severe weather tore through properties.
“For some reason he spared us, and that’s all we can say is thank you god,” said a homeowner in Canton whose property was severely damaged and preferred not to give his name. “It was quick, it was less than five minutes. So, we barely had time to get in the basement, and then it got all calm, and this is what we got.”
Hundreds of trees were flattened or snapped off like toothpicks as winds at times were estimated to reached 60 plus mph.
“I actually opened the back door and heard like a roaring sound and I slammed the back door, and I hollered for my wife, and we took off to the basement. It was almost over as quick as we got to the basement,” the homeowner said.
The flattened trees totaling a recently purchased RV and demolishing a barn… and barely missing a home. The homeowner’s thankful that’s all that was destroyed. And say there was only one thing running through their mind at the time.
“The truth… god help us, that’s it,” the homeowner said.
"God spared us" homeowners say they are so thankful, as extensive as their property damage is, it's only property that was destroyed. Saying it felt like a tornado ripped through the area. Deatils @cbs46 #storm #weather pic.twitter.com/bEpoiByvOT— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) December 30, 2021
The level of destruction and sound leading people to believe the area may have been hit with more than just strong winds.
“I don’t know if it was all wind or if it was a tornado, I mean I can’t tell. But it was as loud as a tornado because I have heard that before,” the homeowner said.
Another home nearby wasn’t so lucky to escape.
“They said it sounded like a bomb went off, window blew out, glass went all over them as they were laying in bed,” said Joel Jones, speaking for his in-laws whose house was damaged.
A tree smashing through a fence and roof, leaving a hole, and thankfully no injuries.
“It’s amazing the tree didn’t go all the way through the roof because it was literally right over their bed,” Jones said.
All said they would be intently watching weather forecasts to see what the weekend’s weather might bring.
“Just pray that if it hits it here again, that it spares us one more time,” the homeowner said.
Cherokee County Emergency Management were at the property where the RV and barn were damaged. They said they were taking pictures and describing the scene to the National Weather Service who will be assessing whether it was straight line winds or a tornado that caused the damage.
