GWINNETT Co (CBS46) -- Two trucks caught fire after an early morning crash Sunday on I-85 southbound near Norcross, but both drivers walked away.
When Gwinnett County firefighters got to the scene, there were heavy flames.
Both drivers had gotten out of their trucks before crews arrived. Paramedics treated one at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital. Both had minor injuries.
The southbound lanes of I-85 between JCB and Pleasantdale Road were closed for a couple of hours while crews cleaned up debris.
