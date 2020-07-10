GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal fiery crash that left a man dead and resulted in a police officer’s injury.
According to a press release from Gwinnett County police, officers responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., on I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
“One GCPD officer approached a truck which had visible flames. He attempted to extricate the unconscious driver and was injured in the process”, the release stated.
Gwinnett County police wrote the cause of the crash is under investigation, however, preliminary information indicated Kyle Persing, 32, Ochlocknee, GA, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup on 85 northbound near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit.
A person driving a Nissan Rouge was traveling in the same direction as Persing.
The details of the crash remain under investigation but police wrote investigators believe Persing may have either lost control or changed lanes, striking the Nissan Rouge and causing both vehicles to hit the center median wall.
Persing’s vehicle overturned several times and caught fire. He died at the scene.
The unnamed driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The officer was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and eventually discharged.
