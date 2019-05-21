LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters rushed to clear a major accident involving a tractor trailer on I-85 early Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened just south of Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Suwanee.
According to fire officials, all southbound lanes of the interstate were closed due to a massive fire involving a box truck. Police reported no injuries at the time of the incident.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
Stay with CBS46 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.