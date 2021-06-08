BALTIMORE, Md. (CBS46) – A federal grand jury has returned a second superseding indictment that charges a total of 15 Baltimore defendants for their participation in violent racketeering and/or drug conspiracies.
Eleven of the defendants, including seven new defendants, are charged with participating in a racketeering conspiracy that allegedly resulted in 18 murders, more than 27 attempted murders, carjacking's, robberies, assaults, and witness intimidation that occurred between 2015 and November 2020.
The second superseding indictment was returned on May 27, 2021 and unsealed late Monday.
This announcement is the first public release related to the investigation and prosecution of members of the Triple C gang.
More than 50 law enforcement officers participated in the arrests of the three new defendants and the execution of three search warrants on June 2.
The other four new defendants are already in federal custody on other charges.
The second superseding indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner stated, “This violent street gang committed more than 40 homicides and attempted murders in total. This is not about numbers – each of those shootings represents a victim whose family will never see again, or a survivor of a non-fatal shooting who will never be the same. We are determined to root out the sources of violence from our neighborhoods and will continue to work with ATF, BPD and our other law enforcement partners to reduce violent crime and deadly drug dealing and hold accountable those who bring them to our streets.”
“These indictments are the result of relentless investigative efforts between ATF and our law enforcement partners, utilizing crime gun intelligence resources to connect the dots between the many incidents of violence,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Tim Jones. “ATF remains committed in our mission to identify offenders in Baltimore City who are committing murders, shooting, and violence, preventing citizens from living in safe communities.”
“This indictment represents the hard work of the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, and our federal partners in holding criminals accountable for the violence in our city. We will continue to work collaboratively in going after individuals who are committing acts of violence, bringing drugs and guns into our neighborhoods and intimating the citizens of Baltimore.”
The following defendants, all from Baltimore, are charged in the second superseding indictment:
- Desmond Butler, 23
- Darell Carter, 24
- Correy Cawthorn, 22
- Michael Chester, 22
- Darien Coleman, 20
- Gary Creek, 39
- Richard Grier, 20
- Robert Harris-Howell, 29
- Dayon Jeter, 22
- Desean Johnson, 23
- Raekwon McMann, 23
- Keishonne Moore, 23
- Rashaud Nesmith, 20
- Tyeshawn Rivers, 21
- Alonzo Tunnell, age 29
According to the 11-count indictment, from at least 2015 to May 27, 2021, Correy Cawthorn, Desmond Butler, Darrell Carter, Michael Chester, Darien Coleman, Gary Creek, Richard Grier, Dayon Jeter, Raekwon McMann, Rashaud Nesmith and Tyeshawn Rivers were part of the Triple C criminal enterprise. The indictment alleges that Triple C (Cruddy Conniving Crutballs) is a violent street gang that operated throughout Baltimore City, and ran street-level drug distribution “shops” in the Darley Park and Orchard Ridge neighborhoods in east and northeast Baltimore, where they distributed heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and marijuana, among other controlled substances.
The second superseding indictment further alleges that Triple C members engaged in a pattern of criminal racketeering activity including acts including 18 murders, 27 attempted murders of rival gang members and narcotics dealers, narcotics trafficking, illegal firearms possession, robbery, carjacking, assault and witness intimidation and retaliation.
Law enforcement seized 15 firearms that were used and/or possessed by members of the Triple C gang. Members of the gang allegedly earned respect from fellow members and maintained or advanced their position in the gang by engaging in criminal activities in furtherance of the gang, and particularly violent acts directed by Triple C leadership.
