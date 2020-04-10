MARIETTA (CBS46) -- Marietta Police charged a 15-year-old for the death of a fourteen-year-old girl Friday morning.
Police arrested and charged fifteen-year-old Brayan Segura of Marietta for the murder of fourteen-year-old Janina Valenzuela of Marietta.
Officers were dispatched around 8:20 Wednesday night to a report of an aggravated assault near 1805 Roswell Road.
Police said at least three juveniles were involved, two victims and one suspect reportedly armed with a knife.
When officers arrived, the caller reported he and his fourteen-year-old girlfriend were separated during the assault. He told Police he tried to find her but was unable and that she had been missing for approximately two hours before he called 911 for help.
Detectives began to search the area and Segura was taken into custody for questioning early Thursday morning.
Later that night, they found Valenzuela's body in a creek behind 1805 Roswell Road.
Marietta detectives and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office have probable cause to charge Segura as an adult with malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing death.
Segura is booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Marietta Police Detective Michael Selleck at 770-794-5372. You can also send tips to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477. You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing.
