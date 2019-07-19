ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’
They’re words that resonate with people across the globe as the world celebrates 50 years since that fateful journey.
One astronaut in the 60s, who almost made it to the moon, made huge strides in his own right.
“They don’t know what my physiology is, was I tall, was I dark skinned,” said Airforce veteran Edward Joseph Dwight who was hand picked by President John F. Kennedy to become the first black astronaut.
Wright was hand picked by President Kennedy at the height of the space race.
“He and Bobby Kennedy really wanted this to work and they wanted to see me in space,” said Dwight.
Lauded by his superiors for his above average ability in aeronautics, engineering and calculus.
For the time, with such a small pool of black military pilots, Dwight was the perfect candidate.
“How do you find a black guy that has any kind of credentials that we could turn into an astronaut, turns out there were only 125 black pilots in the world.”
America was also in the grips of the civil rights movement, Dwight felt this all too well during his training from colleagues eager to see the back of him.
“The only way we’re going to get rid of this guy is we gotta isolate him. Don’t talk to him, don’t drink with him, don’t party with him, don’t invite in him to your gatherings.”
Though faced with staunch racism.
Memories of his time as an astronaut are overwhelmingly fond ones.
“You get up 70, 80,000 feet and it’s dark and you can see the big beautiful encasement of the earth, you know, and it’s incredibly stunningly beautiful,” said Dwight.
Ultimately Ed Dwight’s fate was sealed when President Kennedy was assassinated, and he never made a trip to outer space. He did go on to become a very accomplished sculptor, and still is, with art found all over the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.