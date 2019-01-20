ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A fight between a group of juveniles ended in gunfire in a retail plaza off Camp Creek Parkway.
The incident occurred Saturday evening just before 10 p.m. According to Zone 4 Atlanta Police, three male victims were shot in the 3755 Carmia Drive, a parking lot located near restaurants.
All three victims were alert, conscious and breathing at the scene. They were transported to an area hospital.
