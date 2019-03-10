ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Multiple women were injured when shots rang out Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at a music event in the Adair Park area.
APD says a dispute between artists performing onstage lead to the shooting in the 900 block of Murphy Ave. SW.
One female was grazed in the foot and a second was shot in the foot.
A third victim sustained a gunshot would to the hip and was located in the 700 block of Lillian Ave. SW. All three victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
No suspects are in custody. The investigation continues.
