Riverdale, GA (CBS46) School officials are investigating a fight between a teacher and student at a Clayton County high school and it was all caught on camera.
Video of the fight at Charles Drew High School was posted to Instagram.
The video begins the student throwing a desk. It then cuts to the teacher and student struggling with each other before the teacher strikes the student several times.
The fight breaks up with the student walking off.
WATCH the video here (WARNING: Explicit language)
The Clayton County school district said in a statement that they are aware of the fight but won't comment in it because an investigation is underway.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.