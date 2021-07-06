ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A dispute at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta ended in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:26 p.m., Atlanta police reported to a shooting at the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes on Kimberly Way. When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that the victim was privately transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The initial investigation indicated that the victim was shot during a fight with another man. Police told CBS46 News that they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
