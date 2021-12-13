ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fight between two people ended in a shooting Sunday evening in Atlanta.
Around 10:22 p.m. officers responded to a the J&J Grocery store on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta after reports of a shooting in the area.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was reported to be alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, it was determined that the victim was allegedly shot by another man during the altercation.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
