ATLANTA (CBS46) – A deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta has police looking for the shooter and a community looking for answers.
According to Atlanta Police, a group of people were standing on the front steps of Jus D’s socializing early Sunday morning when a fight started in the parking lot that escalated.
“We know there was a verbal exchange and it appeared to be heated in the video and it erupted into a fist fight and shooting,” said Atlanta Police Lt. Andrea Webster.
Police said the shooter left the scene and they are still searching for them. People in the neighborhood told police that the shooter and the victim knew each other. Neighbors said the area where the shooting took place, the parking lot of ‘Quality Plaza,’ is a social gathering place.
“Once upon a time it was good, then everybody started coming from different places and it got bad, now they’re trying to fix it up, but the neighborhood is improving a lot, so I don’t know what’s going on,” said Monica Rogers, a neighbor.
Police said there were cameras outside the Jus D’s that captured the fight and shooting. APD hasn’t released the tape or details about the alleged shooter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.