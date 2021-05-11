ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An altercation ended in a shooting on a MARTA bus Tuesday night, according to police.
The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. after two men boarded a bus at the College Park Station. Police say that the two men got into an altercation, at which point one man pulled a gun and shot the other three times.
The victim was transported a nearby hospital for treatment. As for the shooter, he fled the scene and was not seen boarding a train, police told CBS46 News.
At this time the south bus loop at the station is closed while MARTA Police investigate.
