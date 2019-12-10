ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Old Soldiers Day Parade has been an Alpharetta tradition for nearly 70 years.
Every August the community gathers to honor United States combat veterans. But that tradition now hangs in the balance after the city council voted unanimously Monday night to pull taxpayer funding for the event.
“Sadly, a wonderful event that brings the people of Alpharetta together to celebrate United States veterans has become a platform for outside groups to champion their own personal agendas. So, under these circumstances it is no longer appropriate for the City to use taxpayer money to fund such an event,” Mayor Jim Gilvin stated in a press release.
The Mayor is referring to a group called The Sons of Confederate Veterans. Members have participated in the parade in the past and are known to carry confederate battle flags, but in 2017, the city asked the group to no longer display the confederate flag in the parade, and the two haven’t seen eye to eye since.
Last year, CBS46 spoke with William Lathem, a member of The Sons of Confederate Veterans, who expressed frustration with the City’s demands.
“We feel like we were being discriminated against, it’s a first amendment right to carry a flag,” said Lathem.
But the City was firm on prohibiting it, saying the group could display their flags on the sidelines of the parade as a spectator, but not as they marched in the parade. The Sons of Confederate Veterans made the decision to then file a lawsuit against the city of Alpharetta.
Assistant City Administrator James Drinkard says the on-going legal dispute is a distraction from the parade’s true purpose.
“Our issue is really that the presence of the confederate battle flag in the Old Soldiers Day Parade detracts from our main purpose in that event of unifying the community around celebrating and honoring U.S. combat veterans, and as long as we, as a government entity, are funding and organizing the event, there will be a legal question as to whether or not we must allow the flag to be displayed," explained Drinkard. "So the best thing we can do, if we want to focus on the goal, and ensure that it’s all about honoring those combat veterans of the U.S. military, is to extract ourselves so the event can go on focused on unifying our community.”
The question though is whether it’s possible for the parade to go on without the City’s support.
The Alpharetta American Legion co-sponsors the parade. Pete Esker, Commander for Alpharetta Post 201 says without those funds, it’s difficult to see how the parade can survive.
“We understand the city’s constraints but we’re very sad,” he said. “We’re just sorry this divisiveness has caused what could be the end of a great event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.