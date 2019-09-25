ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The team at CBS46 aren't the only ones fighting for our vets. We told you about our battle to get one Air Force veteran a handicap-accessible bathroom.
It turns out West Shore Home, a home renovation company, is looking to rehab the bathroom for local veteran.
For most people, taking a bath or a shower isn’t something you think about, but for some veterans it can be a difficult process. West Shore Home is trying to change that.
"It was a complete surprise to me. A friend of ours put my name [in a] bucket and somehow my name came out on top and here we are for Bath Crash Day," Stew Flowers, bathroom renovation recipient said.
The initiative is called Baths for the Brave. It's sponsored by West Shore Home and it's completely free. Contractors donate their time and supplies to completely gut and remodel veterans bathroom to fit their needs.
“I know there's lots of good men and woman who were injured. All kinds of things occur in combat zones, whether it's mental [or] physical, it doesn't really matter, it just helps guys like me know our service isn’t going without recognition,” added Flowers.
West Shore Home is looking for their next Bath for the Brave recipient. If you’re a veteran in need of a bathroom renovation, click here to sign up.
For more info about the program, visit Baths for the Brave.
