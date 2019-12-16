CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – CBS46 is Fighting for our Vets and getting results helping a homeless veteran and his family find a permanent place to live.
Veteran Jayson Sias couldn’t hold back his excitement about having a place he can call his own.
“It’s been so long since I’ve had a stove,” he said.
“After eating canned goods in the microwave for months to now having a stove – I don’t even know what I’m going to cook first,” Sias said as he smiled from ear to ear.
Prior to that moment he and his family were homeless, but they were getting temporary housing at hotel, thanks to the Cherokee County homeless veterans’ program.
“Carting your kids and their things from hotel to hotel that’s got to be incredibly challenging so for us to finally give them a place where they can plant their roots and the kids can go back to school and we can provide the services they need,” said Tyler Bowser with Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO).
VEO says the wrap around services will be essential to helping the Sias family get on their feet. And to ensure they have an amazing Christmas, employees from Granite Telecommunications donated $1000 worth of gifts and their CEO matched it.
“We’re going to be sponsoring the family for a great Christmas this year,” said Sean Huff with Granite Telecommunications. “We’re grateful for your service and we know you’re on a tough journey so hopefully this helps you,” added Huff.
As for Sias, he says nothing can make the moment any better. “Thank you so much CBS46. I’m just happy that there’s somebody giving guys like us a voice. didn’t think that one phone call would put me in a home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.