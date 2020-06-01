(CBS46) - Recycle Atlanta and Everybody Eats teamed up for a different kind of protest – “Protest Black Lives” which focused on agriculture instead of anger.
Dozens gathered in Southwest Atlanta Sunday to pick fresh farmed food and give it to people in need.
Shawn Walton, who works with both organizations, said they’re using food as a catalyst for change.
“We talk about some of the root issues, when people say root, I think about plants. And so I think about making sure people have access to the right food that’s owned and controlled by us,” he said.
Walton said the peaceful protest was a more productive way to honor black lives lost at the hands of police officers – including the recent death of George Lloyd which has sparked national outrage and protests including some that resulted in violence.
He said making sure people have access to healthy food and are empowered creates more positive change, than violence.
“I’ve been a part of every protest from Jena 6 to Troy Brown to Mike Brown when we shut down the highway for the first time. I’ve been a part of that, and nothing has changed,” said Walton. “We’re trying to give people an opportunity to simply focus on themselves and focus on their community and the constructive things we can do every single day to create our security.”
