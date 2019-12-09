ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – CBS46 is always fighting for our veterans and we get results. That’s why Veteran Lenoris Wells turned to us after he waited more than six months to get his car back from a mechanic.
“I took the car in June so I thought I would have it in a couple weeks, but it’s just been delayed, Wells said.
Wells paid the shop about $2,000 to fix his transmission but the mechanic kept making excuses about why his car wasn’t ready. Weeks turned into months – all the while, Wells was struggling to get around.
“It’s tough, either I take Marta, or I borrow a car, or I rent a car. [As a] matter fact Tuesday … I had an appointment at the VA in Fort McPherson and I rented a car.”
Wells said the additional expense for rentals has become a burden, especially since he’s still making his car and insurance payments. So, we made a visit to the shop. While the mechanic wouldn’t talk to us on camera, they explained part of the delay was because they lost the car’s key. The shop’s owner then agreed to compete the work and they even rented a car for Wells to drive while work is being completed.
“I just want to thank you for all that you have done to help me I really appreciate it,” Wells said.
