FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several fights at Langston Hughes High School have prompted the principal and the Fulton County School District to make changes.
The video might be disturbing for some.
***Warning*** this video is disturbing. Changes are being made after a series of fights broke out at a local high school. Full story tonight on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/CVpAyOuHmX— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) February 19, 2020
“It has been a big problem,” said one parent, Nytetia Clay.
Nytetia Clay’s 15-year-old daughter is one of the girls fighting in the video sent to CBS46’s Melissa Stern.
Clay said her daughter and her friend were followed, then jumped.
“They kept talking about how they wanted to fight, they’re in the mood to fight, and things of that nature,” said Clay about the girls who her daughter said initiated the fight.
Because of this, her daughter was suspended for three days and her friend was expelled, pending a hearing on Friday.
“There’s always something going on at the school,” added Clay.
Clay said it’s often the same students initiating the fights over and over.
“Had we done something the second time around, maybe it wouldn’t have gotten to my daughter and her friend,” Clay said.
The school principal sent out a letter to parents following several physical altercations and disruptions at school. It expresses they are taking a strong stance to eliminate this type of behavior.
“It’s a lot of parents who are concerned about their kids and their well-being," added Clay.
Following the most recent fights in early February, the Fulton County School District said everyone involved was disciplined and there is an increased police presence.
“It’s concerning because we send our children to school with the hopes that they’re safe,” said Clay.
On top of that, the school principal said going forward, the recording and posting of fights during the school day will result in just as severe consequences as being involved in the fight.
“They have fight videos, all kinds of stuff online, where this is like the norm,” Clay said.
Letters from the Principal:
Dear Langston Family,
I am reaching out to you to share information regarding several incidents that have occurred this week related to physical altercations and disruptions at school. These incidents are very concerning to our staff, scholars, and families.
Our first priority is to maintain a safe learning environment. A positive school climate is key to ensure that our scholars learn and develop. We are taking a strong stance to eliminate this type of behavior at our school. We will have an increased police and security presence for the foreseeable future. We have also developed plans to monitor transitions even more closely and to increase presence in common areas. We will continue to involve school police and other authorities that may have jurisdiction in these cases as we investigate them. Any student involved in such activity will be dealt with and stiff consequences will be assigned.
We ask you to remind your scholars of school rules and positive behavior. It will take the devotion of our staff and parent community to ensure a positive learning environment. If you have knowledge of activity that may transpire at school, please let us know immediately. Please encourage scholars to seek adult assistance if they are having issues with another scholar. Please help us to keep our school safe and free
of dangerous instruments that can be used as weapons. Check your scholar's belongings and have critical conversations with them about our expectations at school. I am attaching the code of conduct so you are able to review it and discuss the consequences for major disruptions with your scholar. FCS Code of Conduct.
Dear Parents,
Cell phones can be a great resource for communication and education. However, they can also be used as a tool for distraction and disruption. We have unfortunately seen the negative impact of using cell phones to influence and encourage violence in our school. As a result, I need your help in talking with your child about the appropriate use of cell phones.
Certain phones or devices allow individuals to immediately share information, photos, and videos instantly with other people regardless if they accept the information depending on the settings for the device. I encourage all parents and guardians to speak to your children about the dangers of file sharing and/or receiving media. Inappropriate videos, or photos located on or accepted to an individual’s device will result in a consequence depending on the severity of the media.
Going forward, the recording, posting, airdropping or maintaining a video of a fight during the school day is considered a Tier 3 offense per our Student Code of Conduct. Consequences for an offense are as follows:
1. A student who records a video will be suspended out of school for up to 10 days and the video must be deleted from phone prior to return.
2. Any student caught forwarding or showing the video to other students/persons will receive 3 additional days of suspension.
3. Any student who posts the video on YouTube, Snapchat, Instagram or other social media/internet sites will receive 10 days of out of school suspension and referral for a Tribunal Hearing with a recommendation for long term suspension (remainder of school year).
I remain committed to protecting our students and instructional time. Thank you in advance for your engaging your child about this topic. Please feel free to contact me with any questions.
Full Fulton County Schools Statement:
Langston Hughes HS is a proud academically focused institution and recently earned the distinction of being named an Advanced Placement STEM School. Last week, the principal of Langston Hughes High School made the district aware of a small number of students involved in highly visible and circulated fights. Behaviors such as these cause disruptions within the learning environment, and in no way reflects the school’s expectations of student conduct.
These incidents have been investigated, and all parties involved have been identified and disciplined appropriately in accordance with the FCS Student Responsibility Handbook including the persons responsible for taking and spreading videos of the incident. Although we provide our students with strategies and resources to resolve issues resonating within the local community, there are some who made choices to bring community disputes into the learning environments and exposed themselves to unintended consequences. Also, there a few students utilizing videos of these events to glamorize violence – we have been clear that both will not be tolerated.
The school has done the following to address last week’s events:
- Disciplined ALL those involved to the fullest extent of the discipline code
- Increased Fulton County Schools PD presence
- Issued clear expectations regarding the use of cell phones and distribution of videos
- Employed conflict resolution mediation to deescalate interpersonal tensions
Be assured that the staff of Langston Hughes High School will continue to communicate expectations and maintain an environment conducive for teaching and learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.