ATLANTA (CBS46) – Multiple items in luggage at Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport led Customs and Border Protection agents to arrest the bag’s owner after drugs were found in decorative figurines.
According to CBP, the bag was examined, and the figurines were pulled from the bags. One of the figurines was opened and a white-powdery substance was found inside. CBP said the substance tested positive for cocaine.
All total, agents found three pounds of cocaine inside the figurines worth an estimated $80,000.
CBP said that on a typical day, agents examine more than one million people and intercept 4,638 prohibited items along with over 5,000 pounds of drugs.
