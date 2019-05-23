Rallies Across U.S. Protest New Restrictive Abortion Laws

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 21: Young women from Paideia High School hold signs during a protest against recently passed abortion ban bills at the Georgia State Capitol building, on May 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Georgia "heartbeat" bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Alabama abortion law, signed by Gov. Kay Ivey last week, includes no exceptions for cases of rape and incest, outlawing all abortions except when necessary to prevent serious health problems for the woman. Though women are exempt from criminal and civil liability, the new law punishes doctors for performing an abortion, making the procedure a Class A felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

 Elijah Nouvelage

ATLANTA (AP) - Two film projects have pulled production from Georgia after the governor signed the so-called "heartbeat bill," which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks, before many women realize they are pregnant.

The Lionsgate comedy "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar," starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and director Reed Morano's Amazon series "The Power" initially were to be shot in Georgia but now will relocate production.

Morano did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday but told Time she had been scheduled to fly to Savannah to scout locations for the new TV series. She canceled after Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill. The measure is set to go into effect Jan. 1.

