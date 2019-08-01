ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A major motion picture about the 1996 Olympic Summer Games held in Atlanta will be filmed at Centennial Olympic Park Thursday evening.
Atlanta Police say loud "explosion-like" noises will be heard, along with simulation of a bomb and several emergency vehicles will be seen through midnight.
"The film's producers and the City of Atlanta have worked together to ensure proper notification to nearby businesses and residents and security will be on site," said an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson.
Filming will take place on a closed set. There will be no arrangements made for viewing the the film.
