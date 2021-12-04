ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
This is a live blog with highlights and reaction as it happens on the field!
We’ve gone final from Atlanta.Bowl information will be announced tomorrow at Noon ET. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/YXYANudK66— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 5, 2021
🏆 BACK to BACK 🏆#BamaFactor #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ntKNcPUf6n— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 5, 2021
421 pass yards (SEC Championship Game record)40 rush yards4 total TDBryce Young put on a SHOW. pic.twitter.com/kNmmNZCdE4— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021
Most passing yards in SEC Championship history 👀Bryce Young had himself a night. pic.twitter.com/7ssy99eih9— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021
Brock Bowers just went bulldozer mode for a TD pic.twitter.com/Fn95IhtzIq— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021
Don't count the Bulldogs out yet! @GeorgiaFootball takes one back pic.twitter.com/peh9dRwrYh— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021
TAKE IT TO THE CRIB!!! @JordanMBattle pic.twitter.com/HGkF7kyYGS— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 5, 2021
BATTTLLEEEEE!!!! @JordanMBattle HOUSE CALLLLLLLQ4 Bama: 38 | Dawgs: 17 pic.twitter.com/jqxZoaxRWP— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 5, 2021
OK, Dawgs fans. 14-point comeback is doable, right? Right?!? pic.twitter.com/8FLU6k4ilR— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 4, 2021
Bennett’s INT didn’t cost the Dawgs since Bama couldn’t convert it into PTS. Georgia’s offense has to find a way to score here 🏈 #GoDawgs #CBS46 #UGA— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) December 4, 2021
🚨 ALABAMA INTERCEPTION 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mOJSHoegSr— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021
#ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/aE5noiOIqi— Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) December 4, 2021
The Catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gt7HlsW0Yo— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 4, 2021
Oh boy 😬😅 pic.twitter.com/us2N5wJ15k— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021
9️⃣ is REAL. @_bryce_young pic.twitter.com/GHC8tlrYQ3— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) December 4, 2021
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie is out for the rest of the game, per CBS.— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 4, 2021
Second half action starts now!#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/uqSbF5lG9i— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 4, 2021
Bryce Young had a Heisman-worthy first half: 🔥 286 yards🔥 3 TDsAlabama leads Georgia 24-17 in the SEC Championship 🐘 pic.twitter.com/sntgyIc4CN— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 4, 2021
Time to panic, Dawgs fans??? pic.twitter.com/13daBffWSa— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 4, 2021
BRYCE YOUNG WILL DO IT HIMSELF@AlabamaFTBL back in front pic.twitter.com/m4XO2M76KG— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021
John Metchie walked off the field after going down on this play pic.twitter.com/7PJGq1wqBC— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021
This move 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KgSDcvxlzO— SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) December 4, 2021
.@laddmcconkey02 📸 perfect!#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/stO2sXARF2— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 4, 2021
MCCONKEY, TAKE A BOW@GeorgiaFootball ties it up at 17 pic.twitter.com/tqn2adeR4u— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 4, 2021
😤 @GeorgiaFootball answers quickly to tie the game just before half pic.twitter.com/PbAiWziOu0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021
.@laddmcconkey02 take a bow!#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/vxLa3u7HZi— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 4, 2021
It's Good!! 🙌🙌 @WillReichard Will Reichard with a 33 yd FGQ2 Bama: 17 | Dawgs: 10 pic.twitter.com/doV5Rbf3hy— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 4, 2021
C'mon Dawgs! #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/b0tOR9rtWB— CBS46 (@cbs46) December 4, 2021
The Crimson Crane 🥋 pic.twitter.com/HWvTiuZAKw— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 4, 2021
Alabama takes the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/OcBLwQCnk0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021
Metchie for 6⃣💪Q2 Bama: 14 | Dawgs: 10 pic.twitter.com/RdEbYgzHVX— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 4, 2021
Alley-oop!#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/roSWQTNyKa— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 4, 2021
YOU'RE NOT CATCHING JAMESON WILLIAMS ⚡️🐘@AlabamaFTBL | @bigsgjamo pic.twitter.com/W8hiOv2SxQ— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021
Alabama took no time to strike back… Bryce Young connects w/ a wide open Jameson Williams… 67 YDS TD… 10-7 #UGA 🏈 #GoDawgs #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) December 4, 2021
Dawgs in the end zone first — Bennett to Darnell Washington for a 5-yd TD pass. It’s Washington’s 1st TD of the season… Stetson’s 22nd. Dawgs up 10-0 🏈 #UGA #CBS46 #GoDawgs— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) December 4, 2021
🐶🔥 @GeorgiaFootball gets the first TD of the SEC Champ Game to extend its lead to 10-0! pic.twitter.com/a1P78rL7Pa— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021
.@_Dwfootball11 makes his first TD a good one!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/B5lhx0O5yE— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 4, 2021
Dawgs up after 1⃣#GoDawgs | #SECChampionship pic.twitter.com/drKmDuK8LP— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 4, 2021
Dallas Turner sacks Stetson for a huge loss. The Dawgs have to settle for a FG. #UGA on the board 1st — 3-0 w/ 6 mins. to play in the 1Q 🏈 #CBS46 #GoDawgs— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) December 4, 2021
We. In. Here. pic.twitter.com/xzUal7LSnD— Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) December 4, 2021
Ground-and-pound… Georgia’s running the ball nicely 🏈 #CBS46 #UGA— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) December 4, 2021
Like two throws from Stetson Bennett and I think it’s already time to pull the trigger on JT Daniels. Just gonna need more firepower against the Tide.— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) December 4, 2021
I will title this, “Mixed Messages.” #Georgia #Alabama coverage tonight on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Yep2gs5b5J— Crystal Bui (@crystalbuinews) December 4, 2021
