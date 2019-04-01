ATLANTA (CBS46) – With Sine Die just 48 hours away for the Georgia Legislature, a final push will be made for any bills legislators hope to get passed in the current session.
One bill that received final passage last week is the new abortion bill, also known as the Heartbeat Bill. The debate over the bill went for weeks, but with the bill passed, the only thing missing is Governor Brian Kemp’s signature.
The bill is receiving national attention because it will be one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, denying most abortions after a heartbeat is detected. Typically, a heartbeat is detected around the sixth week of a pregnancy, often before a woman even knows she’s even pregnant.
Similar bills have passed in other states and have been overturned by federal courts for violating rules set forth by the United States Supreme Court. But, that is also part of the point of the laws passed by primarily conservative states, to set up a legal fight before the Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.
Another bill many are watching deals with medical marijuana. The original bill has been changed in the Senate but would allow for licensed growers in Georgia to cultivate marijuana for the creation of cannabis oil. It would also allow distribution of the oil in 28 dispensaries statewide.
One other bill that could have a massive impact on the Atlanta area is the airport bill. While originally pushed as a take-over of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport; it’s now morphed into a state committee that would have oversight at 10 airports across the state and give it power to investigate claims of corruption.
There is no floor session scheduled for Monday, just committee meetings. Tuesday is the last day of the current legislative session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.