Final preparations are underway at one of their four mass vaccination sites set to open next week. The parking lot next to the Delta Air Lines Museum will open to the public on Monday.
“Our goal is 1,000 per day for the first two weeks and then 2,000 per day after that,” Sheri Russo with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said.
Officials with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency intend to administer a COVID vaccine at the Delta location every two minutes, but by appointment only.
“The most important thing is to make sure that you go and register and have an appointment. Bring your QRL code with you, that’s going to speed up the process considerably for you,” Russo said.
In addition to this location, there will be similar mass vaccination sites at the Habersham County Fairgrounds, Macon Farmers Market and Albany Georgia Forestry Commission.
“Our goal is for these sites to have the capacity to administer 22,000 vaccines per week between all four,” Governor Kemp said.
These locations were strategically selected to provide easy access to vaccines in underserved areas.
“We did have concerns with the communities of color. I have been very vocal about that, but I am here to say I am pleased to see that this is a step in the right direction,” Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.
The state intends to ramp up the process immediately and expand the criteria for those eligible to be vaccinated in the next couple of weeks.
“If you have an appointment scheduled there is no need for you to get here anymore than 10-minutes before the appointment,” Russo said.
So, here's what you need to do to schedule a vaccine appointment. Go to MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Once you register, you will be contacted when a time is available. And if you are not qualified for the vaccine yet, you can still sign up and the state will contact you when you when you become eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.