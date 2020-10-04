ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The 2020 general election is less than one month away and there are only two days left to register to vote in Georgia.
The information and reminders have been engrained in our heads for months.
With only 60% of Georgia voters actually casting their ballots, it is crucial people get registered on time.
Here is what you need to know:
Voters can register either online, by mail, or in person.
All you have to do is search "how to register to vote" on any online computer.
Voters have four ways to cast their ballots:
-- Absentee voting
-- Mail-in ballots
-- Early voting: from October 12- October 30
-- In-person voting on election day: November 3
If you are registered to vote and don't know your precinct, visit the Secretary of States website.
"You can come to our office. Or you can go to one of our mandated sites which are your libraries, schools, recruitment offices and things of that nature, and actually you can also do a registration card and put it in the mail."
The secretary of state requires a drivers license and state identification.
Whichever way you choose to cast your ballot, remember Monday, October 5. is the last day to register in Georgia.
To track the progress of your mail-in ballot, click here.
