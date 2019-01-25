ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Final touches are being put in place before fans are let into the fan zones.
Centennial Olympic Park is all set for Super Bowl Live. This is where all the free concerts will be happening throughout the week.
The final pieces of screening and signage were put in place Friday.
Inside the Georgia World Congress Center Crews were busy putting final touches on the Super Bowl Experience. This is 800,000 square feet of pure fan heaven.
Inside you can get autographs from players on all different teams. You can even take pictures with the Lombardi trophy that will be awarded to the Super Bowl winning team.
There are interactive areas for the children and adults to try their hand at football drills.
This is the time organizers suggest locals come check it out before all the out of towners flood the city.
“This is one of the big benefits of hosting these big sporting events,” Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee Chairman Dan Corso said.
“You get a lot of visitation and a lot of tax money generated but it’s also a chance for the locals and residents to come out and experience what is the biggest sports event in our country.”
The biggest sports event in the country is also a top security level event. Atlanta police start Saturday on a 10 day work schedule and 12 hour shifts. All hands will be on deck with officers every corner.
“If you don’t see a police officer don’t think there is not someone watching,” Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Scott Kreher said.
“Whether it be a human or one of our 10,000 cameras that we have integrated in the video integration center. I think for these 10 days you are going to be able to reach out and touch law enforcement at some time on every corner.”
